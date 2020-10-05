Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 4,873,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,003,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 3.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Continental Resources by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

