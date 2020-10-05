Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 345,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 53,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

