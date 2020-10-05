ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

COP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. 273,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,938. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

