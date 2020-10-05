Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) were up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 1,102,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 319,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $349.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 50.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 57.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 71,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 279.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

