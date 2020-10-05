Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Up 11.2%

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price shot up 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.54. 1,102,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 319,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTL. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

