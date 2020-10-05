Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMTL. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

