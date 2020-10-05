Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.77. 2,709,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,423,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 85.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

