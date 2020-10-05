Comparing Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vail Resorts and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 3 6 0 2.67 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $226.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Vail Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Volatility and Risk

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 4.50 $98.83 million $3.19 68.96 Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 5.93 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -30.69

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 5.03% 7.37% 2.24% Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

