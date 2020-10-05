Comparing BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) & Vector Group (OTCMKTS:VGR)

BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOTS and Vector Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOTS $2.32 million 6.54 -$3.06 million N/A N/A Vector Group $1.90 billion 0.82 $100.97 million $0.70 14.51

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than BOTS.

Profitability

This table compares BOTS and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOTS -120.18% -22.13% -15.49% Vector Group 3.75% -18.15% 8.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vector Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BOTS and Vector Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vector Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Vector Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vector Group is more favorable than BOTS.

Risk & Volatility

BOTS has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vector Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vector Group beats BOTS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, builds, engineers, and operates commercial indoor buildings, greenhouses, and modular buildings, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. The company also offers financial and consulting services to the cannabis and crypto currency markets. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It also offers e-cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential real estate brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate buyers and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; invests in, acquires, and owns real estate properties or projects; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, a Website that enables consumers to search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is based in Miami, Florida.

