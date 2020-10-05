Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SID opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 219.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 219,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

