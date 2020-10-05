Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.
Shares of SID opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 219.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 219,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.