Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

NYSE:ELP opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 50,809.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 218,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

