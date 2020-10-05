Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 9.2% Higher

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.85. 1,214,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,344,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 745,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 292,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 592.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 2,366,358 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,671,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,305,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 103,662 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

