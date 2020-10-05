Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,416,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,579,807. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

