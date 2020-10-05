Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.
NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40.
In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.