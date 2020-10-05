Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

