Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $35,954.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $28,904.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,442 shares of company stock worth $82,524. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $16.50.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.