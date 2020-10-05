Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Trading Up 11.1%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) shares were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $58.31. Approximately 194,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 91,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Collectors Universe by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Collectors Universe by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

