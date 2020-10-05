Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) rose 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $58.31. Approximately 194,631 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 91,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.
About Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)
Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.
