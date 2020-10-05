Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) rose 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $58.31. Approximately 194,631 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 91,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the second quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141,192 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 214,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Collectors Universe by 1,289.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

