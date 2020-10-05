Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock worth $3,871,790. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $70.97. 117,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

