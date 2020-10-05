Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 974,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 30.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 9,379.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

