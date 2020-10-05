Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) & Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CTRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) and Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cloud Peak Energy and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloud Peak Energy N/A N/A N/A Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cloud Peak Energy and Contura Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloud Peak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloud Peak Energy and Contura Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloud Peak Energy $832.41 million 0.00 -$717.96 million N/A N/A Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -3.02

Contura Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Cloud Peak Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cloud Peak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cloud Peak Energy beats Contura Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana. These mines produce subbituminous thermal coal with low sulfur content. The company sells its coal primarily to domestic and foreign electric utilities. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled approximately 1.0 billion tons of proven and probable reserves. The company also has two development projects comprising the Youngs Creek project, an undeveloped surface mine project located in Wyoming; and the Big Metal project located in southeast Montana. In addition, it offers logistics and related services, including the purchase of coal from third parties, as well as the contracting and coordination of the transportation and other handling services from third-party operators. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

