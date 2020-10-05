Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Shares Up 7.3%

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) shares shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.78. 266,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 119,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, Bank of America raised Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 317,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 233,017 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 139,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

