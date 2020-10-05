Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate Analytics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Clarivate Analytics has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,864,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 705,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

