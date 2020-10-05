Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells $811,037.46 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at $46,261,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTXS opened at $134.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.17 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

