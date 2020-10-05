Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells $811,037.46 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at $46,261,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CTXS opened at $134.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.17 and a 52 week high of $173.56.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
