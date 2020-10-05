Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.11

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.33), with a volume of 173469462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.47 ($0.52).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.38 ($3.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.77.

In other news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 57,942 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,915.06 ($32,555.94).

About Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

