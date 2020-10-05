Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading 8.2% Higher

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.04. 158,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 300,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $130.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $873,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $602,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 133,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 304.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 106,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

