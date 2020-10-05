China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) & Quotient Technology (OTCMKTS:QUOT) Head to Head Review

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Networks International and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient Technology 1 1 4 1 2.71

Quotient Technology has a consensus price target of $10.23, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than China Networks International.

Risk & Volatility

China Networks International has a beta of -13.86, suggesting that its share price is 1,486% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A Quotient Technology -13.42% -19.34% -9.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Networks International and Quotient Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Quotient Technology $436.16 million 1.68 -$37.06 million ($0.34) -23.88

China Networks International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats China Networks International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc., a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties. It also operates Quotient Retailer iQ, a digital platform to engage with shoppers across their websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

