China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 1,361,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 496,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.