CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.65

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 227431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

