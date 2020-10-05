China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Greenridge Global lifted their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.41. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.03 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

