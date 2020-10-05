CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIM. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE:CIM opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

