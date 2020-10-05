Chiliz (CHZ) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Chiliz has a market cap of $54.25 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00089083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01512218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00164479 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,920,737,861 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

