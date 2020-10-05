Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment accounts for 1.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHMI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. 8,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,075. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

