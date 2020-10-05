Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

