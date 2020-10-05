ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading 10.2% Higher

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) traded up 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.64 and last traded at $59.15. 1,025,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 662,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -108.35 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,746,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 852,081 shares of company stock worth $47,924,409 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after acquiring an additional 919,214 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 30.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after acquiring an additional 977,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.