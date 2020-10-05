Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.50. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

