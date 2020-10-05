Chad R. Richison Sells 90,000 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00.

Chad R. Richison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $11.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.87. The stock had a trading volume of 661,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,790. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $344.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

