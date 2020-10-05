Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives $7.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of CERS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,792. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. Equities analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 68,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $477,351.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,112,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,494 shares of company stock worth $3,107,906 in the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

