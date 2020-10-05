Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CENT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

CENT stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

