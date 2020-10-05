Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.89 and a beta of 1.50. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 54.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

