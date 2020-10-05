Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CBIO opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

