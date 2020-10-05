Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.