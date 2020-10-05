Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $962,569.60 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $962,569.60.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 155,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,055. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 481.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

