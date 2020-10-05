Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $131,200.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Mara G. Aspinall sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $131,200.00.
NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.19. 155,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 483.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
