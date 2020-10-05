Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $131,200.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Mara G. Aspinall sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $131,200.00.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.19. 155,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 483.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 364.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 22.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.