Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.57. 2,622,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,702,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $288.31 million, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

