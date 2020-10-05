Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.85. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

