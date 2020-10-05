Cashaa Market Capitalization Achieves $10.72 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Cashaa has a market cap of $10.72 million and $1.08 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

