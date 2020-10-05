Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities cut Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.09.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $222.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $242.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,885,990 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $1,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 679.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2,309.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $1,947,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

