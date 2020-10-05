CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Barnes bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $74,623.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,725.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 over the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 29,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $494.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.