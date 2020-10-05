Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,702,000 after buying an additional 454,606 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 184,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,270. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.