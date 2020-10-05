Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $142,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $74.45. 333,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 2.34. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 33.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 80.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.