Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $142,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $74.45. 333,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 2.34. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.